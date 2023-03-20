Pixel 7

In the Android March update that went live a few days ago, Google resolved a “high-severity” vulnerability involving the Pixel phone’s screenshot marking tool.according to the discoverer Simon Aarons and David Buchanan Hackers could exploit the “aCropalypse”-level vulnerability to capture cropped images in the Pixel Markup tool and undo at least some of the edits, according to the report. Through this method, malicious actors may obtain sensitive information that users want to hide.

After the March update, you won’t have to worry about this problem when using the markup tool in the future. But Aarons and Buchanan point out that images that have been processed this way over the past few years still pose a privacy risk because the vulnerability may have existed for about five years. In the FAQ content shared with 9to5Google and The Verge, they mentioned that Twitter’s image processing mechanism should prevent the possibility of reverse editing of images. But users of other platforms may not be so lucky, especially since Discord did not take targeted measures against the vulnerability until the update on January 17.

The existing Android March update is available for Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 5a, and 4a, and it is unclear when Google will push the patch to other models. If your device has not been upgraded, please avoid using the flagging tool for sensitive images.