Technology

by admin
Google Cloud announced today that it is bringing generative AI toGoogle In Workspace, for example, it can automatically generate copy drafts according to the theme, assist users to adjust the tone of writing, and update more productivity tools, allowing users to create, interact and collaborate in unprecedented ways.

Johanna Voolich, vice president of Google Workspace products, announced that starting from the English version in the United States in March, the new feature experience will be rolled out to some trusted testers. After testing and improvement, the service will be more widely available to more users. Multinational, regional and language speakers, small and large businesses, and educational institutions.

Google Cloud imports the power of generative AI into the Google Workspace service.First program Google Docs andGmailrolled out the first AI-powered writing feature to testers.

according toGoogle Cloudfuture features include drafting, replying, summarizing and prioritizing emails in Gmail; co-authoring, proofreading, writing and re-editing in Google Docs; automatically generated images, audio and video in Google Presentations ; in Google Spreadsheets with autocomplete, formula generation, and contextual categorization; in Google Meet, generate new contexts and record meeting summaries; in Google Chat, enable workflows to complete tasks.

Google will first import generative AI into Google Docs and Gmail to help users start writing, saving time and effort in writing the first version of the manuscript. As long as you enter the topic you want to write, you can generate a draft immediately, and you can also edit and edit with AI collaborative partners to get more suggestions as needed; or use the “rewrite” function to convert rough notes in the mobile version of Gmail For meeting minutes and work items.

Google emphasizes that users still have control mechanisms, allowing the AI ​​to make suggestions that users can accept, edit and change. Corresponding management and control mechanisms will also be provided to assist IT departments to establish correct policies for their organizations.

