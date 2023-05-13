Home » Google Cloud’s access to more artificial intelligence will accelerate enterprise transformation and allow more time to invest in innovation- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Regarding the announcement during Google I/O 2023 that Google Cloud will add the Duet AI application function, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said that it is to reduce complicated work, speed up overall work efficiency, and allow staff to spend more time Invest in innovation.

▲Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud

On the other hand, by introducing more artificial intelligence application functions, cloud application services that originally required complicated settings to deploy can be made easier.

For example, enterprises without extensive experience can easily deploy application services on the cloud, or outing artificial intelligence can assist in writing the program codes required for application services, and even optimize adjustments for existing application service codes.

-
▲The Duet AI application function is added to Google Cloud to simplify more workflows that originally required complicated operations, and to make it easier for more companies to bring services to the cloud platform

By reducing the difficulty of moving application services to the cloud, it can also accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises, and can establish service products that apply artificial intelligence according to different needs. In addition, enterprises can also deploy artificial intelligence on edge devices through a smaller model, and combine it with cloud services to generate greater computing application benefits.

In addition, Thomas Kurian also emphasized that integrating more artificial intelligence application functions in the cloud can help enterprises create more automated application services.

-
▲ Emphasize that the large-scale artificial intelligence model connected in series on Google Cloud can be 80% faster in the training process than other competitors’ products, and the cost of use is only about 50% of competitors’ products

As for the use of data behind the integration of artificial intelligence applications, Thomas Kurian explained that he will also follow Google’s strict data privacy usage norms, and will also add a data content filtering mechanism, and emphasizes that he will not use technology to forcibly obtain personal privacy information, and even many The data will be additionally tagged with identification tags to facilitate users to distinguish which content is generated through automatic generation of artificial intelligence.

Compared with other public cloud services that also adopt the market strategy of integrating artificial intelligence application services, Thomas Kurian believes that Google Cloud’s advantages lie in the combination of Google’s existing services, TPU hardware acceleration resources behind it, and Google Cloud’s many application service API resources , It even seems to cooperate with NVIDIA to access H100 GPU accelerated computing resources, so that enterprises can quickly build more service content that is easy to use.

-
▲This time, it is announced that NVIDIA H100 GPU accelerated computing resources will be connected to the back of the newly launched A3 virtual machine, so that enterprises can deploy cloud application services with higher operating requirements
-
▲ Emphasize that many brand services and large enterprises have already connected to Google Cloud services

