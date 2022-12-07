The latest rendering of the Google Pixel Fold reveals the familiar page-turning design. Paired with a Geekbench benchmark leak, Google’s first foldable Pixel will be powered by the Tensor G2 processor, the same die found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The specifications of this Google foldable Pixel phone code-named “Felix” are not outstanding in single-core and multi-core performance in Geekbench 5. In terms of performance, the Tensor G2 did no better than the SoCs running in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, scoring 1047 and 3257. While this makes the chipset significantly slower than the competition, we’ll see what optimizations Google makes to ensure the Pixel Fold is responsive enough for real-world tasks.

The CPU configuration of the Tensor G2 running in “Felix” remains unchanged. There are two high-performance Cortex-X2 cores running at 2.85GHz, two mid-range Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.35GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.80GHz. Apart from that, the smartphone is said to run Android 13 and have 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 7 Pro uses the same SoC and RAM amount, though, since the Geekbench 5 results can be tampered with, it’s possible someone manipulated the scores. We don’t have other information yet, such as screen specifications, battery capacity, etc. If any of these came out in the open, it would help to make a fuller opinion of the results.

At the same time, given that the Pixel Fold will launch next year, it’s not surprising to think that it will use the same hardware as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, since the Tensor G3 will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, not earlier.