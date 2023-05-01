The Pixel 7a is supposed to be more expensive, but Google is probably upgrading the mid-range smartphone properly. An improvement concerns the unlocking method. Because in addition to PIN and fingerprint, another should be added.

With the Pixel 6a, Google had a real hit last year. There were only a few points of criticism in the Pixel 6a test – such as the meager 60 Hz display. The US group wants to iron out this weak point. But the improvements aren’t just about the screen.

Insider safe: Pixel 7a gets Face Unlock

Because that Pixel 7a should also be able to face unlock (via 9to5Google). In addition to the fingerprint sensor, buyers of the Pixel 7a would have another option to unlock their cell phone outside of the classic PIN. The face unlock was previously only available on more expensive Pixel phones.

If the inside information is confirmed, Face Unlock should work the same way on the Pixel 7a as it does on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Older rumors also speak of the Tensor G2 chip, a dual camera and 8 GB of RAM for the Pixel 7a. So, together with the 90 Hz display, it is not surprising that the price of the Google phone could increase.

The Pixel 7 Pro convinced in the test:

Google is set to raise the price of the Pixel 7a

In the United States, the Pixel 7a is expected to retail for $499 – $50 more than its predecessor. In Europe, a price of 509 euros or 519 euros would therefore be likely. This means that the Pixel 7a would no longer be quite as cheap as the Pixel 6a, but the bottom line is still a real mid-range bargain. Especially from the point of view of the feature-rich Google software with a long update guarantee.

We will find out in a few weeks whether this is really the case. I am 10. May According to current information, the Pixel 7a should be presented. The market launch for the Google mobile phone is to take place immediately thereafter.