Google confirms it will be partnering with Samsung on a new virtual vision headset later this year

by admin
During Google I/O 2023, Google confirmed that it will cooperate with Samsung on a new virtual vision headset, and it is expected to be announced later this year.

However, Google did not specifically disclose the details of the cooperation with Samsung, and it is expected to wait until the official announcement of the new Pixel series hardware this fall at the earliest to confirm.

Prior to this, Qualcomm has actually stated that it will cooperate with Samsung for a new virtual reality headset, so it is no surprise that it will use Qualcomm processor products and adopt a design that can operate independently.

Samsung has launched a variety of virtual reality headset Gear VR combined with mobile phones, and HMD Odyssey, a virtual reality headset that can be connected to a PC device, so it is not new to the development of virtual vision applications, and it also has in-depth cooperation with Google With virtual reality related technologies, and the close cooperation between the two parties in the Android ecosystem, perhaps a dedicated operating system will be created for this virtual reality device in the future.

Apple rumored that it will unveil its virtual vision headset during WWDC 2023 this year. Google revealed that it will cooperate with Samsung on the virtual vision headset, and the announcement will be announced in the second half of this year. Obviously, it hopes to emphasize its own in the virtual vision application market. Development layout.

