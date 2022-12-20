Google confirms that the existing Google Home series of smart speakers and Nest series of IoT devices support the Matter connection protocol

In May this year, it was announced that Android and NEST devices will be added to the smart home networking standard Matter. After announcing in October this year that it will cooperate with Samsung to link SmartThings devices, Google has confirmed that after a recent software update, it will enable Google Home series smart speakers, Nest seriesinternet of thingsDevices are added to support the Matter connection protocol, and Android devices can also be quickly paired with devices that support the Matter connection protocol through the Fast Pair technology.

Including the earliest Google Home series of smart speakers, and even the later Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest Wifi Pro, they can all support the Matter connection protocol through software updates, and serve as a connection hub. This control or links more devices that also support the Matter connection protocol.

And users do not need to manually complete any operations or settings. Through automatic updates, the Google Home series of smart speakers and Nest series of IoT devices at home can be added to support the Matter connection protocol. In addition, through the Fast Pair technology added to the new version of the Android operating system, many Android phones can be quickly paired and connected to devices that support the Matter connection protocol.

There are already manybrandIoT devices have announced to support the Mattr connection protocol, including Eve, which recently announced that all of its new products have joined the Matter connection protocol design, and brand products including Meross, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, and Tuya can also use the Matter connection protocol to communicate with each other Gearing.

After announcing the cooperation with Samsung a few days ago, it will also be able to connect and operate Samsung’s SmartThings IoT devices through the Google Home app. Under the Matter connection agreement, users in the future can also directly use Apple’s HomeKit IoT devices in the Google Home app, making it easier to build a home IoT application environment, and even support things that use Amazon’s Alexa service. Internet-connected devices.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

