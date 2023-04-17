Google could link search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing…

Bing could soon become the default search service on Samsung devices. For Google, that would be a $3 billion annual loss.

There is movement in the browser market: Internet Explorer or Edge, as the program is called today. The Microsoft browser now seems to be gaining in importance again. First and foremost is the Bing search engine. The integration of ChatGPT puts Google’s search business under pressure. Because Samsung apparently wants to change the standard search service: from Google to Bing. A lucrative deal for Microsoft, a big loss for Google.

That means a loss of three billion dollars a year. According to IDC data, Samsung shipped 261 million smartphones in 2022, all running Google’s Android software. The Korean company has long-standing partnerships with both Microsoft and Google, and its devices come with a library of apps and services from both companies, such as OneDrive and Google Maps. Negotiations are still ongoing, and Samsung could still opt for Google as the default provider, according to the report.

Google is working on several projects to update and renew its search services in order not to lose ground. This includes adding artificial intelligence capabilities

as part of a project called Magi, which more than 160 people are working on, the Times reports.

Google is excited to roll out new AI-powered features for search and will be announcing more details soon,” said Lara Levin, a Google spokeswoman, in a statement. A Google representative did not comment on the company’s negotiations with Samsung A Samsung representative declined to comment.

Big language models, like the one that underlies ChatGPT and the chatbot function in Microsoft’s Bing, are not new to Google. The company uses LLMs to anticipate the intent of user requests, Google’s chief business officer said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February. Google is also rolling out Bard, its own chatbot search assistant, albeit at a very cautious pace.

