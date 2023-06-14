Google delays launch of AI chatbot Bard in Europe after privacy discussion

Some time has now passed since the announcement of Google Bard, the AI ​​chatbot unveiled at the beginning of 2023. However, even today the latter is not officially accessible from Italy (and Europe): now more details in this regard. Indeed, it seems that the landing was imminent, but then came a postponement.

In this regard, sources such as TechCrunch and Politico describe a Google initially intent on launching the AI ​​Bard chatbot in Europe during the week that began on June 12, 2023 (that is, the one in progress at the time of publication of this news). However, also following discussions related to privacy, in the end we will have to wait further.

The deputy commissioner of the Irish DPC (Data Protection Commission), Graham Doyle, in fact declared on June 13, 2023 that BigG had recently warned the Irish Data Protection Commission that it intended to launch Bard in Europe “this week”, however, apparently not providing all the relevant information to the authority in the timing due for a launch in a short space of time.

For this reason, the arrival of the AI ​​chatbot in the EU is set to come later, which is when all privacy concerns have been addressed in more detail. In short, further developments are awaited, but what emerges from this situation is that there is a willingness on the part of Google to actually take this step, data protection authorities permitting.

A Google spokesperson commented on the incident to TechCrunch: “in May we said we want make Bard more widely available, including in the European Union, and that we would do so responsibly, after interacting with experts, regulators and politicians. As part of that process, we spoke with privacy regulators to answer their questions and hear feedback“.

For the rest, staying always on the IA chatbot, it might interest you to know that Google recently updated Bard, improving the latter in logic and programming. In short, although the official release of the service is “slipping” as far as Europe is concerned, BigG is continuing to optimize the AI ​​chatbot.