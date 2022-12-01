Home Technology Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry Lawson, the father of game cartridges, and launch interactive play content
Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry Lawson, the father of game cartridges, and launch interactive play content

Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry Lawson, the father of game cartridges, and launch interactive play content

In the graffiti content with interactive play function launched by Google this time, not only let everyone know more about Jerry Lawson’s life, but also play by choosing different game “cassettes” and even editing the level content by yourself.

Google today (12/1) placed Google doodle content with interactive play functions on the search homepage, and it is themed on Jerry Lawson, the engineer who invented the game cartridge, to celebrate his 82nd birthday.

Jerry Lawson was born on December 1, 1940. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His father was a dock worker who loved science and technology, and his mother worked in the Teachers Association. Therefore, Jerry Lawson had a high degree of enthusiasm for learning since he was a child. Even at 13 Obtained an amateur radio license at the age of 10, and set up a radio station in his room.

At the age of 30, Jerry Lawson joined Fairchild Semiconductor in San Francisco as an application engineering consultant. At the same time, he also built a coin-operated arcade called “Demolition Derby” in his garage, and later created a coin-operated arcade called “Fairchild Channel” in 1976. F” game console, and created the first video game cartridge.

