Google Drive cloud hard drive has no warning to limit the upper limit of shrinking files, even if there is no capacity left, it still cannot upload files

It wasn’t long after it was revealed that the Chrome browser was suddenly not syncing because the number of bookmarks exceeded the 1,000 website limit. Now, some people are also making trouble on Reddit, saying that when using Google Drive this month, they also encountered the problem of not uploading files (Upload Failed) due to the new limit on the number of uploaded files – even creating a new folder. no!

Users reported that even though the cloud space capacity is sufficient, when the data stored in the Google Drive cloud hard disk space reaches 5 million files, there will be a problem that files cannot be uploaded. The file must be deleted and emptied in the trash to continue using the service.

Google officially confirmed the new limit to the media, saying it was a change to maintain the performance and reliability of the service. The official mentioned that this restriction will only affect a small number of users, and it is currently suggested that some files can be deleted to continue using the Google Drive service.

I have to say that when the service provider imposes restrictions on existing users without warning (maybe many are paid subscriptions!) Such a response attitude naturally caused an uproar in the Internet public opinion- I don’t understand , couldn’t Google have a better way of doing this?

On the one hand, Google not only did not give users time to prepare for this limitation. As far as the trial calculation of Reddit netizens is concerned, basically if it is a subscriber with 2TB capacity. As long as a single file is less than 400KB, you will encounter the dilemma of being unable to upload the file if there is enough capacity.

Google has applied a 5 Million items limit for Google Drive without any prior warning, causing major inconvenience to several users. If you have an average file-size of < 400KB on a 2TB plan, you’ll hit this limit before running out of space!

by u/ra13 in google

Although someone mentioned that it may be a temporary solution by compressing the small file first and then uploading it. But since Google Drive also offers a 5TB or even a 30TB subscription plan. Regardless of how much trouble this restriction has caused to existing users, how does this gameplay feel more like an alternative punishment for users who spend high sums of money to subscribe to large-capacity plans.

After all, the more the demand for total capacity, generally speaking, the larger the number of files will naturally be? It is a bit strange that the ceiling of the total file number has not been further lifted.

That is to say, foreign media also observed that there are some users with a total file number of only about 1 million in this wave, and the problem of being unable to create new folders has also occurred – I don’t know if it is in other places in the Google One ecosystem. Calculated to file numbers? It can only be said that with the sudden limit of the total number of Chrome bookmarks before, and the wonderful limit of this wave of Google Drive. Judging from this sudden and unannounced approach, I really don’t know what’s going on inside Google at the moment?

According to the current known situation, other services such as Microsoft’s OneDrive have a limit of 50,000 objects in a single folder. But other than that, I haven’t seen other cloud storage services such as Box, and some users have responded to the limitation of the total number of files.

In any case, I hope that other services at least don’t follow Google’s bad example. Even if you want to impose restrictions, you should give people time to prepare, instead of letting users suddenly encounter problems and be confused. Not to mention that if this restriction causes losses to the user’s other work and business processes, it is another level of problem. In particular, foreign media also revealed that in fact, a similar situation has actually occurred and caused business troubles…

