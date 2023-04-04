Home Technology Google Drive Quietly Puts a Cap on the Number of Files Users Can Store (Update: The Limit Has Been Lifted)
Google Drive Quietly Puts a Cap on the Number of Files Users Can Store (Update: The Limit Has Been Lifted)

Google Drive Quietly Puts a Cap on the Number of Files Users Can Store (Update: The Limit Has Been Lifted)

Users who want to cram a large number of files into cloud storage may want to reconsider whether to choose Google Drive as their solution. Ars Technica has discovered that Google has been quietly putting in place a user “creation limit” since sometime in February. It will limit the number of files stored by users to a maximum of 5 million. According to reports from users on Reddit, regardless of personal or business accounts, as long as they upload more than this number, they will receive an error message. However, this limit has nothing to do with shared files, which are already limited to a maximum of 400,000.

Google said in a statement that the purpose of the restriction is to prevent abuse, they hope to ensure the “stability and security” of Drive, and the number of affected users is also “minimally small.” But having said that, the biggest problem with this move is that someone may reach the file limit before the storage capacity of their choice is exhausted. In this case, is Google not providing the service it should be?

renew:Google just tweeted that they have decided to remove the restriction and will look for other ways to ensure user experience in the future.

