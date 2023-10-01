Google Drive: What it is and why it’s perfect for work

Those who work, especially remotely, know how important it is share documents quickly is simple. Google Drive it is one of the best known and simplest systems to use, even if not everyone who has a Google account knows that it exists and above all how it works.

This service allows online file storage and sharing, such as documents, files, photos, videos. It features a cloud from where you can access it from any connected device on the web, too tablet e smartphone. This system is in fact widely used in work environments, due to its simplicity of use and the ability to bring users together, who can share their files with others and modify them in a synchronized way. The service is free, but has one limited storage space. However, you can purchase additional space if you exceed the allowed limit.

How to activate Google Drive on your device

To start using Google Drive you need to create a Google account.

This provides a mailbox with Gmail for free and 15 GB of storage space shared between the Google Photos, Drive and Gmail services.

As mentioned, you can buy one additional space of 100 GB if necessary.

After creating the account you need to log in and access the website by clicking on the square near the account thumbnail at the top right and looking for the colored triangle icon. Alternatively, you can type the drive.google.com website into the bar or download the app to your device. On Android smartphones and tablets the app is found on Google PlayStore. Here too it is very simple to use, having the same functions than that available for computers. The differences on iOS operating systems are minimal: after downloading the app on the App Store you can access your Google account and start managing files and documents just like you do on your PC.

How Google Drive works on PC or mobile devices

After logging into the service, you can begin uploading files dragging them from the computer or by clicking on “New” at the top left.

Google Drive allows you to create folders and organize your files.

Sharing your documents with other users is very simple: just select a file or folder and click the right mouse button.

Then you need to select the“Share” option. Files can be shared via a link or invited users with their email address.

Google Drive also allows you to collaborate in real time. This system is very convenient for those who work and allows Word, Excel documents and presentations to be edited by multiple people participating in the project. Another feature that makes this service excellent is the possibility of sync across different devices, in order to give the possibility to access the files from any device connected to the account. But it doesn’t end there, because it is possible to access documents even without an internet connection, enabling offline access. This system is very convenient because it allows you to see, edit and create files when you are offline and makes changes will be synchronized once connected. As mentioned, the tool gives the possibility to expand the storage space if the free one runs out and the service is paid. These are just some of the main features of this very versatile service that allows excellent team work in the office.

How to fully exploit the potential of Google Drive

In addition to the most well-known functions, Google Drive also allows you to keep track of previous versions of a file and restore them. This feature is very important for comparing changes and fixing a previous mistake. Through this service it is also possible to create documents, spreadsheets and presentations directly with Google’s productivity suite. This is a very convenient function, especially for those who do not have programs installed on their PC, allowing them to create documents directly from the browser.

With this service it is also possible create surveys with Google formsa system widely used by students doing research to create their degree theses.

The possibilities don’t end there, because you can also create drawings, maps, websites and digital whiteboards like Jamboard. Of course it is also possible connect other applications at the service. Another possibility offered by Drive is the advanced search engine that allows you to search within different file formats. These are indexed by content, so you can search for a specific phrase or word even if you don’t know the name of the document. Drive also allows integration with other applications by Google. Some of these are: Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos. Thanks to this you can attach files directly from Gmail and add events with shared documents in the calendar or download videos or photos uploaded to Google Drive into Google Photos.

