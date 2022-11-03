Google took the lead in testing Google Play Games on PC in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea in January this year, allowing Windows users to run Android games on their computers, and then expanded to Thailand and Australia in August to allow more users to participate in the test. This week, it was announced that all users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore will be able to download the Google Play Games beta version, while reducing the system requirements to execute Google Play Games.

The minimum system requirements for installing Google Play Games are Windows 10 operating system, at least 10GB of hard disk space, 8GB of memory, a GPU with Intel UHD Graphics 630 or higher, a processor with 4 cores or higher, and hardware virtualization must also be enabled feature, after which you can download the Google Play Games beta.

Google said that running Android games on Windows computers will result in better graphics, the ability to use keyboards and mice, and the ability to synchronize game progress and Play Points on computers and phones. The current Google Play Games beta offers 85 mobile games for PC players.

Google just announced in September this year that it will shut down the game streaming platform Stadia in January next year. Stadia, which came out in 2019, originally planned to deliver games to TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets and mobile phones through the cloud through the cloud. In the end, it failed because the ability to attract players was not as good as expected.

And Google Play Games also advertises that it allows users to switch the game to run on different devices, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs or Chromebooks, etc. At the same time, it emphasizes that developers only need to write an Android game, which can be suitable for different platforms. However, compared to Stadia, Google’s promotion and promotion of Google Play Games seems to be low-key and cautious.