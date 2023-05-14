Google expects more than 200 million vehicles to be equipped with Android Auto by the end of this year, bringing more video conferencing services to vehicles | New Technology Intelligence

2023-05-14 09:44 United United News Network Yang Youzhao

After announcing a partnership with Volvo earlier this year to bring more services to the Android Auto in-vehicle system, Google announced during the Google I/O 2023 that it will cooperate with more automakers to allow Android Auto to be used on more vehicles. Operation, so as to become a larger App development platform.

According to Google, Android Auto is currently used in Chevrolet, Renault, Volvo, Polestar, and Honda brand cars. It is expected that more than 200 million vehicles will use this operating system by the end of this year, and the in-vehicle functions will be enriched through Google services, such as Car models including the Polestar brand will then be able to use YouTube services in the car, or download more services that can be used in vehicles through the Google Play Store.

In addition, Google also stated that it will cooperate with Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom in the industry to make video conferencing functions such as Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom available on Android Auto, so that more people can participate in important meetings while driving and commuting. Or connect with relatives and friends through such services.

During the Google I/O 2023 period, Google further expanded the app category corresponding to the Android Auto operating system, including adding more IoT and weather-related application services, so that vehicles can be linked with more IoT devices, such as users When starting the vehicle, you can choose whether to open the garage door at home or not, or adjust the driving mode of the vehicle in heavy rain or snow based on weather information.

Although many automakers such as GM have stated that they will no longer be equipped with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in-vehicle platforms, many automakers still maintain cooperation with Google, and even further integrate the native Android Automotive operating system for vehicles, so that Google or Apple Third-party services can be closely integrated with the vehicle operating system, and Google also expects to expand the vehicle platform market, so that more developers can bring application services to the vehicle platform, and at the same time expand the Google service application ecosystem.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

Yang Youzhao United News Network (udn.com) digital channel reporter, as well as a freelance writer and Mash…