Google Home interface redesigned, more convenient to use, adding support for more than 60 IoT devices that comply with the Matter specification- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

During the Google I/O 2023, Google announced that it will redesign the original Google Home interface, and make it easier for users to connect and watch the pictures taken by home cameras. It also supports more than 60 devices that comply with the Matter general Internet of Things specification. At the same time Strengthen its operation linkage function.

The new version of the Google Home interface also adopts the Material You design style, and distinguishes different IoT devices through colors, allowing users to more intuitively know the current usage of the device. In the new version of the operation interface, users can also connect to watch the pictures taken by the cameras at home faster, and even monitor the shooting angles of different cameras at the same time.

In addition, this update also adds support for more than 60 devices that comply with Matter’s general IoT specification, allowing users to connect and control more IoT devices through the Google Home App. In addition, iOS device users only need to update their iPhones and iPads to iOS 16.5 or iPadOS 16.5, and then they can connect and use IoT devices that support the Matter specification in the iOS version of the Google Home App.

This update also brings the Google Home App to Wear OS smart wearable devices. The update is expected to be officially released on May 15, and it is also expected to provide a Google Home App for tablet devices in June this year, so as to correspond to Wider screen display mode for use in landscape orientation.

And Google will also integrate the Google Home App function into Android devices, allowing users to quickly set and operate IoT devices that support Google Home directly through the drop-down menu. Initially, it will only be provided for Pixel devices, and there will be additional features on Pixel Tablet. Add Hub Mode to make it easier for users to operate.