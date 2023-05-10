Google I/O 2023 Google’s first Pixel Fold folding machine, ultra-thin waterproof body and durable water drop hinge-ePrice.HK

The long-awaited Google’s first foldable phone was finally unveiled at the just-held Google I/O. Pixel Fold uses a book-style folio design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series. Similarly, the outer screen can be used as a normal Android phone when the Pixel Fold is folded.

Selling point Slim body

The Pixel Fold’s outer screen is 5.8 inches, and the foldable inner screen is 7.6 inches. Both are AMOLED panels that support a 120Hz refresh rate. The former is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus tempered glass, while the latter uses Ultra-thin Glass. One of Pixel Fold’s selling points is the 5.4mm unfolded body thickness, which is much thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold4’s 6.3mm, and the folded thickness is 12.1mm, which is also thinner than Samsung’s 15.8mm, which Google claims is The slimmest foldable on the market (there are other foldables thinner than the Pixel Fold, but different markets).

Multiple benefits of drop hinge

Another thing Google is proud of is the Pixel Fold’s hinge, which the factory claims is the most durable of all folding phones. The drop-shaped design not only makes the fuselage thinner after folding, but also reduces the common creases of flexible screens because the screen will be retracted into the device when it is folded. Google specifically mentioned that the body uses a multi-alloy steel structure, which is believed to provide a more advanced texture than other Pixel phones.

Few IPX8 waterproof

Another thing worth noting is that Pixel Fold has IPX8 waterproof capability, which is relatively rare in the market. It also uses fingerprint recognition on the side of the machine and has a face unlock function, but it only corresponds to the selfie lens on the external screen. In order to use up the two screens of Pixel Fold, the Google Translate translation program also provides special support. After upgrading the Android 14 system later, the program’s Interpreter mode will use both the front and rear screens for real-time translation.

Equipped with 48MP main camera for the first time

In terms of specifications, the Pixel Fold is similar to the Pixel 7 Pro launched last year, including its own Tensor G2 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a built-in 4,821mAh battery for wireless charging. Google claims that the battery life exceeds 24 hours. In terms of cameras, the main lens uses 48MP for the first time, with a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 10.8MP five-fold zoom lens. In addition, the outer screen has a 9.5MP selfie camera, while the inner screen has an 8MP selfie camera, hidden in the bezel above the screen.

Available only in Shikoku countries

Google is only selling Pixel Fold in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan this time, and it is currently unknown whether it will expand to other markets in the future. Pixel Fold has two body colors: Obsidian Obsidian and Porcelain Ceramic White. The 256GB and 512GB versions are priced at US$1,799 and US$1,919 (approximately HK$14,089 and HK$15,029) respectively. Pre-orders are accepted from now on and will be officially listed on June 27. During the period, a Google Pixel Watch worth US$349 (approximately HK$2,733) will be included.

Source: 9to5google