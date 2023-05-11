Google I/O 2023 GPT4’s Strongest Competitor! Try Google PaLM 2 Today! Get Through 25 Google Products and Functions-ePrice.HK

PaLM 2, just released at Google I/O, is a new generation of language model that is not only faster and more efficient, but also provides improved multilingual, reasoning and programming capabilities. Google said it will use PaLM 2 on 25 products and functions.

A lot of training to improve ability

Google said that PaLM 2 has been improved in multiple languages, and after a lot of training in more than 100 languages, its ability to understand, generate and translate idioms, poems and riddles has also been significantly improved. PaLM 2’s data set includes scientific papers and web pages with mathematical expressions, so it has stronger logic, common sense reasoning and mathematical ability. In order to improve the programming ability of PaLM 2, Google trained with a large number of public source code datasets, including Python, JavaScript, Prolog, Fortran and Verilog.

Applied to 25 products

Google revealed that PaLM 2 has been applied to 25 products, including programming on the artificial intelligence chat robot Bard, while adding support for Japanese and Korean, Workspace also uses PaLM 2; and Google also mentioned medical Med – Both PaLM 2 and Sec-PaLM for network security use this new language model.

▲ Possess a strong ability to reason and solve problems



▲ able to be used in medicine

Source: 9to5google