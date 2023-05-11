Home » Google I/O 2023 GPT4’s Strongest Competitor! Try Google PaLM 2 Today! Get Through 25 Google Products and Functions-ePrice.HK
Technology

Google I/O 2023 GPT4’s Strongest Competitor! Try Google PaLM 2 Today! Get Through 25 Google Products and Functions-ePrice.HK

by admin
Google I/O 2023 GPT4’s Strongest Competitor! Try Google PaLM 2 Today! Get Through 25 Google Products and Functions-ePrice.HK

PaLM 2, just released at Google I/O, is a new generation of language model that is not only faster and more efficient, but also provides improved multilingual, reasoning and programming capabilities. Google said it will use PaLM 2 on 25 products and functions.

A lot of training to improve ability

Google said that PaLM 2 has been improved in multiple languages, and after a lot of training in more than 100 languages, its ability to understand, generate and translate idioms, poems and riddles has also been significantly improved. PaLM 2’s data set includes scientific papers and web pages with mathematical expressions, so it has stronger logic, common sense reasoning and mathematical ability. In order to improve the programming ability of PaLM 2, Google trained with a large number of public source code datasets, including Python, JavaScript, Prolog, Fortran and Verilog.

Applied to 25 products

Google revealed that PaLM 2 has been applied to 25 products, including programming on the artificial intelligence chat robot Bard, while adding support for Japanese and Korean, Workspace also uses PaLM 2; and Google also mentioned medical Med – Both PaLM 2 and Sec-PaLM for network security use this new language model.

0511-2b.jpg

▲ Possess a strong ability to reason and solve problems

0511-2c.jpg
able to be used in medicine

Source: 9to5google

See also  Pokémon GO Plus+ will be officially launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong on July 14

You may also like

Mass-produced super-fast charging batteries soon

Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price...

Is BeReal already dead? No, but it’s not...

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming soon...

Sony Xperia 1 V initial test｜The wide-angle main...

There are 237 startup incubators and accelerators in...

Greentech Bike: This is how the perfect bike...

The rise of Poke House: from Milan to...

Data published by Basel schools

The Google Pixel 7a priced at NT$14,990 uses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy