Google I/O conference｜Bard is open to 180 countries and regions, will support Chinese, and can generate images with text (14:28) – 20230511 – Hotspot – Instant News

‧In addition to the current plain text reply, Bard will be able to add pictures in the reply.

‧Bard will add the Google Lens function. For example, when a user uploads a photo of a pet dog and asks Bard to write an interesting caption, Bard will analyze the picture, identify the breed of the dog, and generate a caption within seconds.

‧Google and Adobe have cooperated to integrate the AI-generated picture tool “Adobe Firefly” into Bard, allowing users to use Adobe Firefly to generate pictures with text in Bard. The functionality will be rolled out in a few months.

‧The text and tables generated by Bard can be directly imported into Gmail and Google Docs through the “Export” button, eliminating the need for manual copying and pasting.

‧Bard originally only supported English, but has now added Japanese and Korean. More than 40 languages ​​will be supported in the future, including Chinese.

