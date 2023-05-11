Home » Google I/O conference｜Google products add AI-enhanced search, map function Gmail, and automatically generate content for files (15:43) – 20230511 – Hot Spots – Instant News
Technology

Google I/O conference｜Google products add AI-enhanced search, map function Gmail, and automatically generate content for files (15:43) – 20230511 – Hot Spots – Instant News

by admin
Google I/O conference｜Google products add AI-enhanced search, map function Gmail, and automatically generate content for files (15:43) – 20230511 – Hot Spots – Instant News

Gmail: AI writes emails

The “Help me write” function will be added. For example, if a user receives an email in Gmail about canceling a flight, the user only needs to input “request a full refund” to the AI, and the AI ​​will follow the email sent to the user by the airline and follow the flight schedule. Information, automatically write a reply email requesting a refund.

Google Search: AI-enhanced search

In the future, AI can automatically generate relevant responses based on the questions entered by users in Google search, and can also provide users with shopping suggestions, restaurant recommendations, etc. This feature has launched a beta version in the United States and is available for the desktop version of Chrome, the Google App for Android and iOS, and only supports English.

Google Maps: Immersive Roadmaps

Through the Immersive View for routes, users can preview the 3D route before departure, and view information such as air quality, traffic and weather. The feature will be launched in the summer and will be available in 15 cities by the end of the year, including London, New York, Tokyo and San Francisco.

Google Photos: AI Edits Pictures

Google expects to launch the “Magic Editor” function in Google Photos within this year. Users can click on a person or object in a photo to modify the picture and move it to another location in the picture; click on the sky to edit the sky.

Google Docs: AI Generates Text

The “Help me write” function will be added. Users only need to enter the topic they want to write, and AI will immediately generate the text. This feature supports English, Spanish, French, Japanese and other languages.

Google Spreadsheets: Text Generating Tables

The “Help me organize” function will be added, which can automatically generate forms according to user requirements.

Google Briefing: Text to Image

A “Help me visualize” function will be added to generate pictures based on the text entered by the user and add them to the presentation.

Google I/O 2023 related coverage:

See also  Coupon 2023: Get the latest Razer gaming mouse and keyboard

Bard is open to 180 countries and regions, will support Chinese, and can generate pictures from text

Google pushes large language model PaLM 2 to support more than 100 languages

AI related reports:

News has common sense: AI access “fake”? (May 11)

HKU develops AI technology to analyze human movements to detect violent behavior and instant alarm for accidents (May 10)

Fumio Kishida plans to set up an “AI Strategy Conference” to discuss how to integrate strategy and education (May 10)

Popular HOTPICK:bit.ly/3ybbOGX

You may also like

For Germany with “Blood & Glitter” at the...

The Red Devils released the Gaming Mechanical Keyboard...

Light electric mountain bike Ghost Path Riot LTD...

Google Pixel Tablet has a speaker charging base,...

Google’s artificial intelligence excludes Europe

Hear like a moth: New microphone should be...

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:...

OPPO Find N2 Flip will be among the...

Google AI chat robot Bard enters 180 countries...

How to spot Newsbots who copy or lie?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy