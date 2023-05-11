Google I/O conference｜Google products add AI-enhanced search, map function Gmail, and automatically generate content for files (15:43) – 20230511 – Hot Spots – Instant News

Gmail: AI writes emails

The “Help me write” function will be added. For example, if a user receives an email in Gmail about canceling a flight, the user only needs to input “request a full refund” to the AI, and the AI ​​will follow the email sent to the user by the airline and follow the flight schedule. Information, automatically write a reply email requesting a refund.

Google Search: AI-enhanced search

In the future, AI can automatically generate relevant responses based on the questions entered by users in Google search, and can also provide users with shopping suggestions, restaurant recommendations, etc. This feature has launched a beta version in the United States and is available for the desktop version of Chrome, the Google App for Android and iOS, and only supports English.

Google Maps: Immersive Roadmaps

Through the Immersive View for routes, users can preview the 3D route before departure, and view information such as air quality, traffic and weather. The feature will be launched in the summer and will be available in 15 cities by the end of the year, including London, New York, Tokyo and San Francisco.

Google Photos: AI Edits Pictures

Google expects to launch the “Magic Editor” function in Google Photos within this year. Users can click on a person or object in a photo to modify the picture and move it to another location in the picture; click on the sky to edit the sky.

Google Docs: AI Generates Text

The “Help me write” function will be added. Users only need to enter the topic they want to write, and AI will immediately generate the text. This feature supports English, Spanish, French, Japanese and other languages.

In March, we rolled out new AI features to help trusted testers write in @Gmail and @GoogleDocsand we’re excited to expand these features to more apps. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1QPox8dtXg — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google Spreadsheets: Text Generating Tables

The “Help me organize” function will be added, which can automatically generate forms according to user requirements.

These new @GoogleWorkspace features can help you turn ideas into action. Simply describe what you’re trying to accomplish, and Google Sheets will generate a plan that helps you get organized. This will be available to trusted testers next month. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/rnhEuBbyMB — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google Briefing: Text to Image

A “Help me visualize” function will be added to generate pictures based on the text entered by the user and add them to the presentation.

New AI tools in @GoogleWorkspace can help you level up your Slides presentations. 🖼️ Pick a slide and use a simple text prompt to generate an original visual that conveys your unique artistic vision. This is rolling out to trusted testers next month. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qZ61Xtjwpm — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

