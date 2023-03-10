Home Technology Google I/O confirmed to be held on 5.10, expected to release Android 14 and Pixel series new products- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Tech Cars
Technology

by admin
The annual tech event, Google I/O, is scheduled for May 10th! It is said that this year, in addition to continuing to hold the Keynote at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, USA, Android 14 and new Pixel series products will also be released.

This year, Google I/O will continue to be held in the form of physical and virtual dual-line development. The Keynote event will continue to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, as before. Brand CEO Sundar Pichai will explain the brand direction afterward, and there will be development in the future Or keynote and hundreds of technical conferences of different types. It is worth noting that the end of the Keynote event will be broadcast live and provide replays of the program, while other sessions can be replayed on YouTube, and may be equipped with different subtitle options.

In addition, Google is expected to announce a number of AI technologies, the Android 14 operating system, and Pixel 7a, Pixel tablets, or Pixel Fold folding screen phones at Google I/O. Interested friends can register for the conference on the Google I/O official website from now on, free of charge.

Source: 9To5Google

