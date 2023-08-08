Google Initiates Plan to Remove Inactive Accounts for Security Purposes

Google Announces Plan to Remove Inactive Accounts for Improved Security

New York (CNN) – Google is taking steps to enhance its security by removing accounts that have been inactive for at least two years, according to an announcement made on Monday. While the removal process won’t commence until December 1, Google will soon start sending notifications to affected users, alerting them of the impending action.

The decision to remove these inactive accounts is motivated by concerns over security risks. Internal findings have revealed that older accounts are more prone to recycled passwords and often lack updated security measures like two-step verification. This makes them increasingly vulnerable to hacking, phishing, and spam attacks.

To ensure that users have ample opportunity to save their accounts, Google will provide multiple warning notifications before proceeding with the removal. These notifications will be sent to the affected accounts as well as any backup emails provided by the users. Users will have eight months from the initial notification to take necessary action and prevent account removal.

In May, Google first announced this new policy, singling out accounts that were created but never used again by their owners as the first to be removed. The company emphasized its commitment to protecting users’ private information, stating that even if the services are no longer in use, unauthorized access should be prevented.

However, certain exceptions will be made to this account removal policy. Accounts with linked YouTube channels, remaining balances on gift cards, and accounts that have purchased digital items such as books or movies will not be affected. Additionally, accounts that have published active apps on platforms like the Google Play store will also be exempt.

This decision marks a departure from the previous policy which only removed content from services that users had stopped using, without deleting their accounts. Under the new guidelines, users can easily save their accounts by simply signing in to their Google account or any Google service at least once every two years. Activities such as reading an email, watching a video, or conducting a single search will also prevent account removal.

Google’s proactive approach to security underscores its commitment to safeguarding user data and protecting against potential breaches. By removing inactive accounts, the tech giant aims to minimize vulnerabilities and maintain a safer and more secure online environment for all users.

