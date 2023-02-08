Paris. For years Google he worked on a generative artificial intelligence, able to write like (and in some cases better) than a man. But Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, has always been cautious about its possible use for web searches. “Google can’t afford mistakes”, Pichai would have said to employees who asked, last December, to respond to the success of ChatGpt, the artificial intelligence developed by Open AI that is capable of communicating with human beings, answering their questions with extreme creativity: he can write stories, unpublished song lyrics, even new recipes.

