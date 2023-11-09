Google Introduces New AI Search Advisor to Improve User Experience

Google Announces Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Search Engine

Artificial intelligence will become a search advisor on Google, as the technology is set to be integrated into the platform to help users find the best possible results. The announcement was made by Infobae, which was present at the unveiling of this new feature.

Initially, the AI integration will be available through Search Labs during its trial period before being launched worldwide as part of the search engine’s existing functions. The new feature will be available in Latin America from November 8, with Argentina expected to have access shortly after.

Searching for content on the Internet is a common daily activity, and Google’s integration of artificial intelligence aims to make the process easier and more efficient. With AI, search results will include a summary of information organized in a more concrete and easily digestible format, along with options to expand the query without leaving the search engine.

Google also clarified that the AI-generated answers will not be available for all queries, focusing on specific topics and providing users with the option to provide feedback on the results. The platform will continue to maintain privacy options for user queries, ensuring that searches remain private.

In terms of advertising, sponsored content will continue to appear at the top of search results, with AI responses displayed in the next line. The feature will be available for use in Latin America from November 8, accessible from both computer and mobile devices.

To try out the new AI feature, users can visit labs.google.com/search from their browsers to begin exploring the improved search experience.