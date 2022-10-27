Earlier this month, Google’s first smart watch, the Pixel Watch, was launched, followed by the Home app for WearOS in the Play Store. Now, Google is preparing a news app for WearOS, and has already It quietly appeared in the Play Store, and although it is not yet available for download and installation, it gives a glimpse of its UI and functionality.

Discovered by a Reddit user adan89lion, the WearOS news app is optimized for the small screen size of WearOS smartwatches, including a layout that is more suitable for small devices. It mainly displays headlines of popular news, and when you click it, opens a picture and preview of the news on your paired and connected smartphone. But the Google Play Store doesn’t say whether the app will allow you to read news directly on the watch.

The WearOS news app isn’t yet available for download in the Play Store, and it was discovered thanks to Google’s voice assistant. According to netizens, the command to “open Google News” to the voice assistant will pop up a prompt, asking users to install the news app from the Play Store, allowing you to click past to visit its Play Store homepage. 9to5Google replicated the entire process and captured these screenshots:



Foreign media XDA Developers has tested and found that it can be applied to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. At present, the Play Store application description of the application indicates that it is incompatible with Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 4. It should be marked as such because it has not yet provided download and installation, but Now that the store page already exists, it should be widely available to users for download and installation soon, following Google’s practice.



The Google News app on the wrist sounds pretty good, and it looks like the various design elements work well with WearOS 3, but looking at it, it’s probably just bringing back the ability to browse news headlines in WearOS 2, and then again, if you really want to If the full text and pictures are displayed on the smart watch, the fonts and pictures are very small, and how many times does a news need to be scrolled to read it, it is better to check it on the mobile phone.