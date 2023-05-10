Google is building more artificial intelligence into its products

In addition to the search engine, other applications such as the mail program GMail and maps should also have new functions.

Google wants to improve its offerings across the board with artificial intelligence. In addition to the search engine, other applications such as the mail program GMail and maps should also have new functions, said CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google I/O developer conference on Wednesday. “We will use AI to massively improve our products,” he announced.

Among other things, Pichai demonstrated how software can formulate a letter for the user. He also showed how users in Google’s photo app can not only remove unwanted objects and people, but also change their own position in the picture, for example.

In recent months, the developer company OpenAI has caused a stir with its chatbot ChatGPT, which can form sentences like a human. With a multi-billion dollar pact with OpenAI, Google’s arch-rival Microsoft is putting the Internet group under pressure to make more of its own developments in artificial intelligence publicly available. So far, Google has been reluctant to do so, citing responsible use of the technology. At the same time, Pichai emphasized that Google has been working with artificial intelligence for years.

Google introduced a new language model called Palm 2 for the new AI capabilities to compete against OpenAI’s GPT-4. Palm 2 can master more than 100 languages ​​and brings with it writing, programming and analysis skills. In the future, Google’s chat bot Bard will also be based on the Palm 2. Google’s text robot, which could only be tried out in the USA and Great Britain so far, will be available in English, Korean and Japanese in 180 countries, including Germany. Language support for German and 39 other languages ​​will follow “soon”.