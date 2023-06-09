Home » Google is finally making new recordings in Germany again
Actually, Google Street View is a useful feature to get an idea of ​​a certain area in advance. In Germany, however, the function is hardly usable. That should change now.

The Street View photos from Germany are – if there are any at all – more than 13 years old. After some privacy concerns in the summer of 2010, Google decided to stop providing new images for Germany. Everywhere else in Europe, the offer continued to be cultivated.

“But of course the world keeps turning and changing,” says the latest announcement. “As a result, recordings made between 2008 and 2009 can no longer adequately depict today’s streets and buildings.” Google cites its own offices in Munich as an example.

For this reason, the decision was made to finally make new recordings from Germany again. It starts on June 22, 2023. On this page you can see which areas are to be photographed next. Scroll down a bit and select “Germany”.

We take the protection of privacy seriously and want to give the owners the opportunity to make their houses and apartments unrecognizable before and after the publication of the new footage. Faces and license plates should be automatically censored. In addition, the old footage will be removed from Street View for the release of the new images.

What: Google

