Google is helping out with the new cell phone

Samsung still has a lot to do this year. The Galaxy S23 smartphones got off to a good start, and now Samsung wants to follow up with other products. The South Korean company is to receive backing from Google. This gives the next folding cell phone real added value.

Google optimizes apps for Samsung’s new folding phone

Samsung will host an Unpacked event at the end of July 2023, where new folding phones will most likely be presented. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 in particular is to receive a huge update, both visually and technically. That will catch the eye much larger outdoor display fall, which should offer great added value, since much more can be served directly in the future. Google should help to make this work optimally.

According to information from SamMobile, Google is said to have adapted some of its apps specifically for the new 3.4-inch outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. So you will not only find proprietary apps from Samsung there, but also direct Google apps like YouTube, Messages und Google Maps. More apps could follow over time. Only the three Google apps should be confirmed for the time being.

This is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 should look compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4:

With this, Google covers the most important apps for the external display. You can navigate directly with it and have the map shown on the small external display, watch YouTube videos and write messages. Whether other apps like WhatsApp will also work remains to be seen. Presumably, Samsung will introduce and release the developer interface when presenting the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Other apps could follow.

For comparison: These are the current folding cell phones from Samsung:

Why do the apps have to be adjusted at all?

In fact, the outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 only supports specially adapted Android apps, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 simply serves as a normal smartphone display. SamMobile assumes that this is due to the much smaller size and the apps on the 3.4-inch outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would otherwise not run at all. Accordingly, it is important that Samsung can emphasize the added value of the larger external display with many suitable apps.