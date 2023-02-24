Home Technology Google is making some big changes to Workspace – Gamereactor
Technology

Google is making some big changes to Workspace – Gamereactor

New features and a smoother look are coming to Google Workspace, with Google Docs getting some special attention.

Some of the changes to Docs include the ability to draft calendar invitations from within Docs, making it easier to collaborate on events. The updated Variables tool will also allow users to identify certain values ​​in a file, such as a customer name or contact number, and then update those values ​​in the file when editing the file.

You and other Docs editors will also soon be able to use emoji to vote between certain options in Google Docs. While these may not be the flashiest changes, they will give you more options in Google Docs.

The Google Workspace suite is receiving a similar rework that appears to be taken from Gmail’s design overhaul, with these new changes rolling out in the coming weeks.

Check out the list of changes here.

