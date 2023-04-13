Optimistic that instant games will be the future of the game industry, Jack Buser, director of Google Cloud game solutions, shared Google’s development strategy in cloud games through an online press conference today, including providing services for players around the world, helping to collect and aggregate game data, and providing Player and game data insights, etc., hope to help the game industry to be more competitive in the creation of real-time game content.





Jack Buser, Director of Gaming Solutions, Google Cloud

Jack Buser uses data to prove that instant games will be the future of the game industry. Up to 80% of the world‘s population owns smartphones, which represents a huge base of mobile gamers. Nowadays, many people start playing games from mobile phones. When you go to other platforms, you will also hope to play such games. You can see that the top 10 popular actions and PC games in 2022 are mostly instant game types, and even console games have similar trends. In addition, according to the prediction that the number of global players will grow to 3.6 billion in 2024, it will also bring unprecedented business opportunities for instant games. It is initially estimated that 400 million new players will be added in 2027, of which about 50% will come from 2 The above platforms will have more cross-platform gamers.

He pointed out that game industry players are now turning their attention to the field of cloud games, hoping to obtain more development niche points, such as agile game-as-a-service model, increasing the number of players and retention rate, accurate recommendation, reliable and stable workload, providing Real-time analysis, efficient and real-time operation system, secure and compatible community, fast and unlimited scalability, etc.

Jack Buser said that in order to help the game industry to be more agile and competitive in the creation of real-time game content, they have three strategies for supporting real-time games. The first is to provide services for players all over the world. The server enables developers to communicate with players and provide real-time services on a stable server.

He pointed out that the second is to help collect and aggregate game data, and easily store large-scale games and key player data under extremely low-latency conditions, so that streaming games can record player progress at any time. The third is to provide data insights on players and games, because Google Cloud is based on Google analysis and AI technology, which can help developers find target players.