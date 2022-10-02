Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, has long been one of the most recognizable game developers in the entire video game industry, but after he was fired by Konami and started his own venture, Kojima Productions , and started to develop the very distinctive work “Death Stranding”. After that, fans are also quite looking forward to what kind of new works the producer will create. After various rumors and outflows, Hideo Kojima confirmed at Microsoft’s press conference earlier this year that he will work with Microsoft to create a new game. However, an update indicates that he also appears to have been in talks with another unexpected platform, Google Stadia.

According to an exclusive report on the 9to5Google website, Hideo Kojima once proposed to Google a development plan for a stand-alone game, and intends to make this work an exclusive work on its Stadia platform, but unfortunately, the development plan for this work It was eventually cancelled because Phil Harrison, the general manager of Google Staida at the time, didn’t have much interest in “single-player games”.

The report stated that this work, which was proposed by Hideo Kojima at the time, was intended to bring players “a pure single-player game experience” without including some online elements under the single-player structure like “Death Stranding”. . Although the game’s development plan did initially get official approval from Google, and started planning, and even completed the initial sample content and showed it internally in mid-2020, it was eventually canceled. According to 9to5Google’s sources, the key to the game’s cancellation was the single-player setting, as Google believed at the time that there was “no market” for the single-player experience.

Although the 9to5Google website mentioned “Death Stranding” many times in this report, and even directly referred to this new work as a “continuation” of “Death Stranding” in the title, this seems to be just referring to the work of Hideo Kojima. The next new game after Death Stranding, not an authentic sequel or spinoff of Death Stranding. The PC version of Death Stranding also confirms that the rights to the game are still in Sony’s hands, even if they allow the game on Xbox Game Pass, so it seems unlikely that they will make a Death Stranding sequel into a game. Exclusive work on the Google Stadia platform.

Prior to this, many rumors and outflows had suggested that Hideo Kojima was planning a horror game called “Overdose”, but it was still unclear whether this work really existed, or whether this was the The canceled Google Stadia game is also the producer’s new work in partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox. However, Hideo Kojima himself had previously confirmed that he was developing a game using cloud technology, and rumors at the time also suggested that it would be a stand-alone horror game. Judging from these clues, this may really be Google The game was canceled due to lack of interest in stand-alone games.

Even though it seems unlikely that there is any direct connection between the canceled game and Death Stranding, many players believe that Hideo Kojima seems to have carried over the project into his partnership with Xbox. While this new work is still full of many uncertainties, according to the information hinted by “Death Stranding” actor Norman Reedus, an authentic sequel is indeed planned.