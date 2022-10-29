Home Technology Google is satisfied with the performance of the Tensor processor, and pays more attention to the peripheral benefits that AI can bring – Smartphone Brand News
Google is satisfied with the performance of the Tensor processor, and pays more attention to the peripheral benefits that AI can bring – Smartphone Brand News

Google launched the first mobile phone processor Tensor with its own brand last year, and this year also launched the second-generation Tensor G2, but both generations of processor products failed to stand on the top processor rankings in one fell swoop. The Podcast program expressed some views on the performance of the Tensor processor.

On the latest episode of the “Made by Google” Podcast, Monika Gupta, senior product director of Google’s chip division, talked about how Google’s software division can plan five Years later, although such a transition is a difficult trade-off, it will be easier for Google to achieve its goals through vertical integration.

In addition, the performance score of the Tensor processor is not as good as that of the contemporary flagship. Gupta said that the typical performance score has its meaning in the past, but the current mobile phone industry has gone through that period. Google is trying to apply AI innovation technology to mobile phones. And bring more practical experience, the typical performance test can still be a part of the indicators, but it has been unable to explain the comprehensive facts.

Google said that their development is based on the actual operation of the software on the chip. In improving each generation of Tensor chips, they also hope to focus on the user experience. On the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, it can already be seen. When it comes to new features that Google brings, many of which are even the first of its kind on the Pixel, Google is pleased with the results.

Google also revealed that the entire Tensor chip family (including mobile Tensor processors and TPUs) is oriented towards “environmental computing”. Environmental computing is basically the integration of AI into various applications, allowing technology to seamlessly and invisible assist users. In life, Google also hopes that the chip can efficiently perform complex tasks, so as to unlock more ambient computing experience.

Citation Source: 9to5Google

