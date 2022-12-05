The system update of Google Pixel adopts A/B system partition installation. During the installation process, the user can continue to use the phone normally. Just wait for the download and installation to complete, and then reboot to complete the update. However, the installation time will be a bit long. Recently, a developer found that , Google has set out to improve this situation.

Developer Mishaal Rahman found that Google has uploaded a new patch in Google’s ASOP. First, it can perform copy-on-write in batches. At the same time, it uses two execution threads when compressing system snapshots. Tested on Google Pixel 6 Pro The results showed that the 2.2GB full system update time was reduced from 23 minutes to 13 minutes, and the smaller 376MB update was reduced from 22 minutes to 16 minutes, reducing installation time by up to 40%.

Google is working on making OTA updates faster. A new set of patches has been submitted to AOSP that speed up OTAs on devices that use the virtual A/B with compression update mechanism. Combined, these improvements bring a full OTA install time from ~23 minutes to ~13 minutes! pic.twitter.com/2hDliWzUZZ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 30, 2022

The Android system has supported the seamless update mechanism as early as Android 7, but manufacturers are not very willing to adopt it. It was previously reported that Google plans to start forcing the Android system to support seamless updates. If Google succeeds in making Pixel phones The seamless update is accelerated, and it is likely to be integrated into the Android system in the future to make the seamless update of other brands faster.

