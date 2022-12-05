Home Technology Google is trying to make it faster for Pixel phones to install updates – Page 1 – Google Discussions
Technology

Google is trying to make it faster for Pixel phones to install updates – Page 1 – Google Discussions

by admin
Google is trying to make it faster for Pixel phones to install updates – Page 1 – Google Discussions

The system update of Google Pixel adopts A/B system partition installation. During the installation process, the user can continue to use the phone normally. Just wait for the download and installation to complete, and then reboot to complete the update. However, the installation time will be a bit long. Recently, a developer found that , Google has set out to improve this situation.

Developer Mishaal Rahman found that Google has uploaded a new patch in Google’s ASOP. First, it can perform copy-on-write in batches. At the same time, it uses two execution threads when compressing system snapshots. Tested on Google Pixel 6 Pro The results showed that the 2.2GB full system update time was reduced from 23 minutes to 13 minutes, and the smaller 376MB update was reduced from 22 minutes to 16 minutes, reducing installation time by up to 40%.

The Android system has supported the seamless update mechanism as early as Android 7, but manufacturers are not very willing to adopt it. It was previously reported that Google plans to start forcing the Android system to support seamless updates. If Google succeeds in making Pixel phones The seamless update is accelerated, and it is likely to be integrated into the Android system in the future to make the seamless update of other brands faster.

See also  Counterintuitive online marketing based on substance and taking time

Quote source: Android Police

You may also like

Archygram, the woman who measures all things

You won’t be able to play Fortnite Heroes...

Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian...

Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian...

The digital school for personalized and relationship-based training

Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social...

Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social...

Moneyfarm buys Profile Financial Solutions and expands into...

Moneyfarm buys Profile Financial Solutions and expands into...

Interview with the producer of “Dragon Quest Treasure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy