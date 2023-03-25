Google has released the latest version 1.4 of Jetpack Compose, an Android application UI toolkit. This version includes pager and Flow layout functions, and also provides developers with new ways to configure text styles, adding hyphenation and line breaks (Line-Break) behavior, etc.

Jetpack Compose now allows developers to easily create vertical and horizontal paging, allowing mobile app users to swipe left and right on the screen to quickly switch between different content pages (below). The Flow layout provides a new content folding method. When the space is insufficient, the Flow layout allows items to collapse to the next column or row.

Jetpack Compose 1.4 also improves the flexibility of Text and TextField. In addition to fixing bugs and supporting new emoji, Google also solves the long-standing problems of TextField. In certain cases, the text field in Column or LazyColumn can be scrolled. After gaining focus, it will be covered by the on-screen keyboard. Google fixed this by redesigning the scrolling and focus logic and adding APIs like PinnableContainer.

Both Text and TextStyle have newly added more customization options, such as TextStyle.drawStyle that can draw stroke fonts, you can configure line break behavior TextStyle.lineBreak, and use TextStyle.hyphens to add hyphens.

In addition to Jetpack Compose, Google also released a new multimedia library Jetpack Media3, which allows developers to build various audio and video functions in applications. Officially, Media3 is similar to ExoPlayer, MediaCompat or Media2 libraries, but Media3 is more powerful. In addition to the playback function, Media3 also provides new functions such as video editing and transcoding.

With the release of Media3, the ExoPlayer project was deprecated and transferred to Media3, becoming the default implementation of the Player interface, named com.google.android.exoplayer2, and the independent ExoPlayer project will stop developing, and future updates will be in Published in Media3.