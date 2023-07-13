Google Launches Bard in Spanish and Adds New Languages, Offering More Ways to Boost Creativity and Curiosity

Title: Google Launches Bard in Spanish, Expanding Access to Generative AI Collaboration

Google has announced the launch of Bard in Spanish, enabling more individuals to access this innovative experiment that allows them to collaborate with generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhance their creativity and curiosity. The tool also incorporates several other languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, and Portuguese, making it accessible to people from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

With the introduction of Bard in Spanish, users from an array of countries, including Brazil and all 27 European Union nations, can now utilize the tool’s features. Additionally, Google has introduced new functions to personalize the user experience, promote creativity, and maximize productivity.

One notable feature is the ability to hear aloud Bard’s responses. This function is especially useful for accurate pronunciation or listening to poems or scripts. Another enhancement is the option to pin and rename conversations, improving organization and convenience. Furthermore, the new update enables users to export Python code to Replit and Google Colab, enhancing capabilities for coding tasks. Finally, sharing part or all of a Bard chat has been made easier, streamlining collaboration.

Spanish, along with the other newly added languages, will soon be integrated into more features, allowing users to customize Bard’s responses and incorporate images into their queries.

To provide guidance on utilizing Bard effectively, Google offers five suggested ways to explore curiosity, boost imagination, and generate new ideas:

1. Discover and explore iconic places: Bard can provide recommendations for historical sites, gastronomic attractions, parks, and more. Users can make lists or itineraries for walks, aiding in planning and inspiring a comprehensive experience in different cities or countries.

2. Generate creative texts: Bard can generate a variety of creative texts, such as stories, code, emails, song lyrics, and letters. For example, users can write a song about love in the 21st century or generate code for a simple application.

3. Summarize complex topics: Bard can assist in summarizing complex articles or texts, making it easier for users to grasp information quickly. For instance, users can request a summary on the influence of Latin American literature worldwide.

4. Programming and software development tasks: Bard can be an invaluable resource for programming and software development tasks. With support for over 20 programming languages, including Python, C++, and Java, users can generate and debug code efficiently. Python code can also be seamlessly exported to Google Colab.

5. Transform real-life problems into action plans: Bard can help users develop action plans to address real-life challenges or questions. From selling a house to finding a job as a recent graduate, Bard can provide ideas and step-by-step guidance.

With the expansion of Bard to Spanish and various other languages, Google aims to empower individuals worldwide to unlock their creativity and curiosity, ultimately driving innovation and productivity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

