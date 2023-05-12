Home » Google launches “Composer for TV” framework to help developers create Android TV apps that are more suitable for TVs
Google launches “Composer for TV” framework to help developers create Android TV apps that are more suitable for TVs

by admin
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

While the main presentation at Google I/O is over, there are still some product launches that didn’t make it to the stage. For Google TV, Google released an architecture called “Composer for TV”, which allows developers to create apps on Google TV with less code and more intuitive tools.

Developers will be able to port existing code directly to Composer for TV, and future code updates will be easier, Google said. This code can also directly access the Android API, and directly supports the existing Android phone and tablet app code. In addition, Google also revealed a series of UI design principles exclusive to Google TV to help developers move to the big screen.

Google’s first-generation Google TV platform got off to a bad start, which more or less affected Google’s enthusiasm on the TV platform. Even for a long time, Chromecast was sold with no interface. In recent years, Google has finally re-emphasized the TV platform, and expanding the number of apps on it is a logical next step. After all, Google TV / Android TV is undoubtedly the top player in the current TV box industry, and it’s a pity for developers to leave such a large market.

