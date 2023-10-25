Home » Google Launches Free English Learning Tool for Android Users
Google Launches New Tool for Learning English on Mobile Devices

Google, the world‘s most popular search engine, has announced the launch of a new tool that allows users to learn English for free from their mobile devices with the Android operating system. This innovative tool enables users to engage in real-time interactions, including asking and answering questions in English. Additionally, Google will provide recommendations to help improve pronunciation.

Similar to Duolingo, a platform dedicated to English certification, this new tool offers short learning sessions lasting between 3 to 4 minutes. It also includes a calendar feature to track the words used and uses a color-coding system to help users identify them. In today’s globalized world, mastering the English language is essential, and Google aims to provide a didactic learning experience by compiling a series of sentences and questions.

One notable feature of this tool is the ability to translate words or phrases, ensuring effective communication with others. Google will once again implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology to adjust the complexity levels for each user and verify the semantics used. The American multinational stated in their blog, “We had to carefully balance this technology to focus on clarity of intent rather than correctness of syntax.”

The new tool will initially be available in several Central and South American countries, including Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico. It will also be accessible in Asian nations such as Indonesia and India.

To activate the tool, users simply need to update the Google app on their mobile devices, as it will be enabled in the coming days.

This new tool from Google represents a significant step forward in making English learning more accessible and convenient. With its user-friendly interface and real-time interaction feature, it has the potential to revolutionize the way people learn languages on their mobile devices.

