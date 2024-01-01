Google launches its new high-precision “Real-time Location” function, so you can use it – Teach me about Science

Google Launches Real-Time Location Feature in Google Contacts App

Google continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and technological development with the launch of its new real-time location feature in the Google Contacts app. This feature allows users to share their current location with other users in real time, offering new possibilities for staying connected and coordinating events.

The real-time location feature can be used for a variety of purposes, such as keeping in touch with friends and family, coordinating meetings or events, and helping someone who needs to find you. The feature is available for native Android users and is activated within the Google Contacts application.

To activate the real-time location feature, users simply need to open the Google Contacts app, find the contact with whom they want to share their location, and click on the “Share location” button. From there, they can select the “Real-time location” option and choose whether to share their location indefinitely or for a limited time.

The shared location is displayed on a map, allowing users to see the route followed by the person with whom they have shared it. This new feature provides a convenient way to stay connected and help others locate you when needed.

Google’s commitment to technological development is evident in its significant investments in research and development (R&D) across a wide range of areas. Projects like Google X, Google’s research laboratory, focus on advanced technologies such as autonomous vehicles, stratospheric balloons for internet access, artificial intelligence, machine learning, technological health, and renewable energy.

Google’s continued investment in cutting-edge technology reflects its dedication to creating disruptive solutions that impact diverse sectors and improve everyday life. The launch of the real-time location feature in the Google Contacts app is just one example of Google’s ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance user experiences.

As Google continues to drive innovation, users can look forward to new and exciting developments that shape the future of technology and communication. Stay connected with Google Contacts’ real-time location feature and experience the convenience of staying in touch with friends and family like never before.

