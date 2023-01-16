Home Technology Google launches the last game before shutting down the Stadia service, releasing an update to allow the exclusive control handle to add Bluetooth function-3C Technology News
[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Stadia service will be available until 1/18

A few days ago, it was decided to close the Stadia streaming game service and provide refunds to players who purchased the Stadia exclusive control handle. Before officially closing this service on January 18, Google officially launched the last game “Worm Game”, and also Through a firmware update, the Stadia exclusive controller can enable the Bluetooth connection function, so that it can be used for other devices that also support Bluetooth connection.

“Worm Game” is an early sketch game used by Google to test Stadia. In the game, the player mainly controls a worm through the controller, and eats the fruits that appear on the screen during the game. When the more fruits are eaten, the The body of the worm will also gradually become larger. To some extent, it is a tribute to the early “Snake” game, but additionally adds different game levels and game modes.

Google launches the last game before shutting down the Stadia service, releasing an update to add Bluetooth functionality to the exclusive control handle

Although Google has officially shut down the Stadia service for the consumer market, Google still retains the opportunity to cooperate with other companies in related technologies. For example, it has already cooperated with the technology behind Stadia and the US telecommunications company to create its own exclusive online streaming game service.

The refund to general consumer users will continue until January 18 this year, and users can continue to access and use Stadia game content before then. In addition, Google has also begun to use the firmware update method to enable the Bluetooth connection function of the Stadia exclusive control handle previously provided with the subscription plan, so that it can be used with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Android devices, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The game host uses.

