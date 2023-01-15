Home Technology Google launches the last game before shutting down the Stadia service, releasing an update to allow the exclusive control handle to add Bluetooth function- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Stories, Trends
A few days ago, it was decided to close the Stadia streaming game service and provide refunds to players who originally purchased the Stadia exclusive control handle. Before officially closing this service on January 18, Google officially launched the last game “Worm Game”. Through the firmware update, the Stadia exclusive controller can enable the Bluetooth connection function, so that it can be used for other devices that also support Bluetooth connection.

“Worm Game” is an early sketch game used by Google to test Stadia. In the game, the player mainly controls a worm through the controller, and eats the fruits that appear on the screen during the game. When eating more fruits, The body of the worm will also gradually become larger, which is a tribute to the early “Snake” game to a certain extent, but additionally adds different game levels and game modes.

Although Google has officially shut down the Stadia service for the consumer market, Google still retains the opportunity to cooperate with other companies in related technologies. For example, it has already cooperated with the technology behind Stadia with US telecommunications companies to create its own exclusive online streaming game service.

The refund to general consumer users will continue until January 18 this year, and users can continue to access and use Stadia game content before then. In addition, Google has also started to use the firmware update method to enable the Bluetooth connection function of the Stadia exclusive control handle previously provided with the subscription plan, so that it can be used for other devices that support Bluetooth connections, such as Android devices, or other devices that support Bluetooth connections. The game host uses.

