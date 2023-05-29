Users should find what they are looking for faster with Android 14. Google is therefore working on an extensive list of new key combinations. In particular, owners of a Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet will benefit from the innovations.

Android 14 with new keyboard shortcuts

As has only just become known, Google has already released the beta version of Android 14 introduced new keyboard shortcuts. The existing 13 combinations of Android 13 have been expanded to 34.

New is among other things the possibility to use key combinations Overview of open apps to display. The taskbar can also be shown or hidden. Even the Google Assistant can be opened via a combination.

In addition, with Android 14 you can use a key combination, for example Default browser or default music app open become. The system settings can also be accessed. Many of the combinations can already be used in the beta for Android 14, but some are only available as placeholders (source: Mishaal Rahman bei Twitter).

The new key combinations at a glance:

Android 14 gets new keyboard shortcuts.

A prerequisite for the new combinations is a physical keyboard connected to the Android device is. Since these are not usually used on smartphones, Google envisages using them more on larger devices. This could include Android tablets like the new Pixel Tablet or large-screen folding phones. However, use without an external keyboard is not intended.

In the video: This is what the current Android 13 offers.

When will Android 14 appear?

Google itself has not yet announced a release date for Android 14. More beta versions will follow until June, after that only the stability of the system will be worked on. If nothing changes in the release cycle, then Android 14 is expected to be released in August 2023 become.

