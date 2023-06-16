Google Maps brings Immersive View for more realistic maps

Google has beefed up its Maps mapping service. Views will be even more realistic in the future and almost have a 3D character. This is ensured by the new function Immersive View, which is available for more and more cities and sights.

It has long been possible to navigate using Google Maps and take a closer look at streets thanks to Street View. But the view didn’t really look round. Google has therefore introduced a new display with Immersive View and given Maps a new look. With it, a city can be explored in 3D and extremely realistically using a smartphone, tablet or laptop. So far, Immersive View has been available for the cities of Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London and Tokyo. But now the view is also coming for Europe.

Immersive View creates 3D view in Google Maps

With Immersive View, Google Maps combines the classic map view and the existing Street View images with up-to-date aerial images captured by satellites. This creates a kind of 3D view of a place that users can explore from a bird’s eye view. The whole thing is reminiscent of a drone flight over a city. The company uses an example in London (from timestamp 0:39) to show exactly what immersive view should look like on Google Maps:

The new view makes it easier for users to explore places before they visit and to discover places or paths that they want to visit later. With Immersive View, Google Maps even provides a controller that allows you to jump between different times and weather conditions and thus view the surroundings at different times of the day, whether it’s raining, snowing or sunny. The special thing about it: Thanks to an AI, it is even possible to watch live how the weather at the viewed location will develop over the next few hours. Google Maps simulates how, for example, a storm is brewing.

As soon as users zoom into a street, they can also examine restaurants, cafés and hotels located there and, thanks to the AI ​​integrated in Google Maps, receive information on opening hours, occupancy, contact details and much more.

Immersive View now also in Germany

Google had already announced Immersive View in autumn 2022 and subsequently rolled it out for the cities of Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London and Tokyo. Individual sights in Europe and Germany can also be visited virtually. Overall, however, the offer in this country was rather limited.

Now the company has expanded the 3D function and made it available for other cities and sights. Immersive View is now available for Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice, among others. In addition, Google has expanded the immersive view to 500 other well-known landmarks around the world.

In Germany, users can view 3D maps of Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt, among others, and also visit famous sights virtually. For example, Immersive View is now available for the following attractions:

Brandenburg Gate (Berlin)

Berlin TV tower

Reichstag Berlin)

Cologne cathedral

Museum Ludwig (Cologne)

Alte Oper (Frankfurt/Main)

Iron Bridge (Frankfurt am Main)

Marienplatz (Munich)

Frauenkirche (Munich)

Nymphenburg Palace (Munich)

and more

Interiors can also be explored

Immersive View can also be projected onto interior spaces such as museums or restaurants. Not only can they be viewed from the outside via Street View, users can also enter them virtually and get an overview of the premises.

According to its own description in the blog, Google uses so-called neural radiation fields (NeRF) to make the immersive view as realistic as possible. This is an advanced AI technique that converts ordinary images into 3D representations. The end result is an extremely realistic view of the local conditions, including the individual lighting used on site, the texture of materials and what is in the background.