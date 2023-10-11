Google Maps, search, traffic lights and solar energy: here are the new green features

Listen to the audio version of the article

Develop technologies capable of showing useful information so that people, cities and territorial organizations can make choices with less environmental impact. It is the mission of Google, which has presented new features and expansions that go precisely in this direction. “To help address climate change, we continue to develop technologies that help people, planners and governments take action for a more sustainable future. We have particularly focused on sectors such as transportation and energy, which are two sectors that contribute the most to global emissions,” said CEO Sundar Pichai at the Sustainable with Google event.

Green light to regulate traffic flow

Helping urban traffic engineers optimize traffic lights at intersections in order to improve vehicle flow and reduce emissions is the objective of the Green Light project, which uses an AI algorithm to carry out traffic calculations. “Cities can make economically viable upgrades to existing infrastructure to reduce the number of car crashes at red lights,” reads the Google note introducing the new features. Green Light is already available in 12 cities, helping to save fuel and reduce emissions. «The first data from the Green Light project indicate the possibility of reducing vehicle stopping by up to 30% and reducing emissions at intersections by up to 10%». Google will expand the feature to other cities around the world next year

.The new Maps features to reduce Co2

As for mobility, fuel-efficient routes will appear on the MAPS application. “People search on Google for information on how to reduce their environmental impact while they travel, whether they go to work or to the supermarket. That’s why we will begin introducing fuel-efficient routing in India and Indonesia this year, in addition to the United States, Canada, Europe and Egypt where it is already available.” In practice, the eco-sustainable routes calculated by Google aim to recommend roads that have fewer hills, less traffic and a stable speed with the same expected arrival time. Since launching in October 2021, Google estimates that its suggestions have helped avoid more than 2.4 million metric tons of CO2e emissions, which is equivalent to taking approximately 500,000 fossil fuel cars off the road for a year. Google’s sustainable agenda also includes the intent to help people choose alternative modes of mobility, such as the train. “Suggestions for rail routes instead of flights will soon appear in the search. Soon, in France, when people search for directions, Maps will show public transport or walking suggestions next to road routes if travel times are comparable and feasible.”

Introduce in-depth information about electric vehicles to Google Search

Alphabet has identified another topic to work on: electric vehicles (EV), the fastest growing vehicle sector, with global searches nearly doubling in the last two years. For people considering purchasing a new EV, it will be easier to understand the costs associated with this purchase thanks to the new features of Google Search. Already in the United States, when people search for “best electric cars,” they can quickly compare price, evaluate battery range and discover models. Additionally, they can find federal government incentives for eligible vehicles. Google search capabilities will also expand by comparing the fuel costs of a fossil fuel car with the costs of charging an electric vehicle. A feature that Google is expanding to 20 countries, thanks to a calculator that helps motorists understand the costs of charging compared to those of refueling at the pump. This calculator is already available in 21 countries around the world. A new option useful for those traveling in electric cars – available in the United States in the coming weeks and in Europe at the beginning of next year – will be the one that shows the battery range and the distance drivers can travel with a given car model on a single charge. Users can also customize a route to see how many charges are needed along the way based on factors like elevation gain and speed limits.

Minimize the impact of long-distance travel

Also in Google’s sights is aviation, one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise with contrails, i.e. the white lines that are sometimes visible after the passage of planes, which are responsible for around 35% of global warming global. To mitigate this problem, Google Research teamed up with American Airlines and Breakthrough Energy to combine AI and massive amounts of data to predict where contrails will form and how planes can avoid creating them. After the experiment, which allowed them to be reduced by 54%, Google intends to expand its efforts through a partnership with EUROCONTROL, the European organization for the safety of air navigation, which will be able to provide European aircraft with information on how to avoid the trails. The features for home and public energy Google’s contribution is not limited to mobility alone: ​​”To make it easier for people who are looking for sustainable heating and cooling options for their homes, we are updating our experience in Search to show information on energy efficiency and financial incentives when users search for terms such as boiler or air conditioning”.