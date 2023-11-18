Google Maps to Receive New Color Scheme for Map Interpretation

Google Maps Set to Receive New Color Scheme for Map Symbols

Google Maps is known for its versatility and usefulness, but for hiking and outdoor activities, other apps may be more suitable. In an effort to enhance the app’s user experience, Google Maps is about to launch a new color scheme for interpreting the most important symbols on the map.

The symbology on a map is crucial for visualizing streets, roads, traffic lights, and buildings. Each color or tone has its significance to avoid confusion. The new color scheme, which has been appearing for some users since September, is set to be similar to the renewal of Apple’s maps app.

The new color palette for Google Maps will be based on the use of gray, mint green, and blue-green, moving toward colder tones. This is a contrast to the current Maps, where the color yellow takes center stage for main roads in cities like Madrid.

The update will first reach twelve countries, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It is yet to be known if Spain will be one of the first to receive the new color scheme.

The new color palette removes warm tones such as orange and yellow to visually generate less impact. Google claims that these colors are intended to reflect the real world more accurately. However, some users are not happy with the bright new colors and prefer the previous color palette, which they believe was more accurate.

While Google may consider reverting to the previous color scheme with warmer tones, the technology giant is aiming to offer a better user experience by sticking with the new color scheme. This update comes after Apple’s success in renewing its maps app to offer a better experience.

Overall, the new color scheme for Google Maps is intended to enhance the user experience and offer a more accurate representation of the real world.

