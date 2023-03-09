Home Technology Google Moderator Confirmed! I/O 2023 Developer Conference 5.10 True Return
The technology exhibition resumes show, and some Developer Conferences will return to physical exhibitions this year. Google I/O, one of the industry’s largest developer events, has been confirmed by Google’s spokesperson a few days ago. It will officially return in May. A group of developers , colleagues in the same industry can gather together again to exchange various new technologies.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, Google I/O has been suspended for two years. In the previous year, I/O22 appeared as a “partial return”, that is, only Google employees and representatives of partners can enter the venue to participate in the keynote. Even developers and press are not invited, while other workshops, technical sessions, etc. continue to be conducted online.

On 3.07 U.S. time, Google spokesperson Sundar Pichai officially announced on Twitter that I/O23 has been confirmed to resume on 5.10 this year. It doesn’t matter, I/O23 will still have online live streaming so you can see keynote, workshop, technical session, etc.

I/O23 is expected to have a lot of new technologies and products, known as Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Android 14, which has just released the Developer Preview, will have more detailed new feature details, and a row of Pixel Fold and Pixel Buried in the Pixel 8 series, maybe there will be a surprise appearance𠻹; however, this time another focus should be on AI. Google held a Google Bard AI conference before but the reviews were rave, I believe it will take advantage of I/ O did a good job of watching to restore his reputation.

One thing worth noting is that in the past it was announced that the I/O will be held from the next day to the next day, but this time there is only one day, 5.10. According to the plan, there is no reason to return to the physical exhibition and there is only one day less, so It is not yet known how many days the I/O will be held, we can only wait for the official news from Google in the future.

