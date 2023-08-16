Google, new features are coming: summary of the articles inside the Search Generative Experience

The Search Generative Experience to the next level

After three months of experimentation, Google announced a few days ago that it has been working to take the experience to a further level of precision, announcing updates that include more images and videos in the overviews, improvements to the way links are displayed and more.

The Search Generative Experience (SGE) based on Google’s artificial intelligence will be enriched with an important new feature: it will be able to summarize articles on the Web. The function, which the Mountain View giant has called “SGE while browsing”, was launched starting today August 16 as the first experiment in Search Labs.

Again, it will be available in the Google app on Android and iOS, and in the coming days on Chrome for desktop. The company’s goal is to “test how generative AI can help you navigate online information and get to the heart of what you’re looking for even faster.”

Going into details, through the Google app on a mobile device it will be possible to extrapolate a series of key points from a long article. To do this, simply press an icon at the bottom of the screen. The new feature is designed to work “only on articles that are freely available to the public on the web”: in fact, Google has specified that the option will not work with Web sites that publishers mark as protected by paywalls.

Additionally, Google is also making other improvements to SGE. For example, if a search on science, economics and history is carried out through SGE, it will be possible, using the mouse, to interact with some words in order to obtain definitions or diagrams on a specific topic. Finally, the company is making summaries of SGE coding information easier to understand.