Google: new generative AI to enhance the search engine of the Vertex AI platform

The blog post announcing the new features based on large format language models for Vertex AI Search, one of the key components of Google Cloud’s machine learning platform of the same name, is very detailed and describes in depth the additional options available to companies to develop applications related to search and instant messaging. That of the Mountain View company, in other words, is another step forward to strengthen its offer of generative artificial intelligence tools aimed at enterprise-class users, which follows the previous updates released for the benefit of companies last August.

The vision and the use case

In the document published online on Thursday 2 November signed by Lisa O’Malley, senior director Product Management & AI of Google Cloud, the concept underlying the Californian company’s strategy is reiterated, namely the desire to make the most of the great experience gained in the field of information search to help any organization (and their employees and customers) find critical information quickly and discover more hidden in the data, for the benefit of improved productivity. All through a technology that Google believes, as is natural, superior to that of the competition.

The most declared Vertex AI Search?

For example, as can be deduced from the post, the ease of configuration and the out-of-box features that allow the time needed to create applications to be reduced from months/weeks to a few days/hours. Or the possibility of combining with Vertex AI Conversation tools to mix the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence with those of semantics to improve search activity through digital assistants on company intranets and websites. And in this regard, there is no shortage of references to concrete cases of use of these solutions, such as that of Forbes. The American economic magazine has in fact recently announced the launch in beta version of Adelaide, a news search tool specifically created with the two Vertex AI tools mentioned above to offer its online readers personalized suggestions that arise from the work of sifting (and continuous refinement compared to individual user preferences) operated by machine learning algorithms in Forbes’ content archive for the last twelve months. Another case is GE Appliances, which uses Vertex AI Search to power SmartHQ virtual assistant features for its home appliances.

What’s new: customizable answers and tailor-made research

The new features announced by Google Cloud, we can read in the note released by the company, respond to the needs of organisations, and in particular large companies, which most wish to build tailor-made research driven by generative intelligence. One of the novelties of Vertex AI Search are in fact the customizable prompts, which give the ability to add or remove information from queries or search prompts and to change the style, format or tone of the information displayed as a result. The customization options made available to developers can be done in the back end when setting up search instances, so that individual users are presented with more relevant answers. With Vertex AI Model Garden, however, a service comes into play that allows you to manage, fine-tune and distribute machine learning models (such as image classification, natural language processing and text translation), both from Google and third-party partners, through a single unified interface.

More accurate results, decomposable queries and vector search

Another notable feature is search auto-tuning, which will be available in preview within Vertex AI Search later this month to improve the ranking and quality of search results on any app. With auto-tuning, Google confirms, the ranking of the outputs will be automatically adjusted by analyzing the quality and relevance of the contents with respect to the user’s query and his history, with the declared intention of further raising the level of accuracy of the answers provided. From a practical point of view, even small training sets (50-100 questions with answers taken from relevant document segments) will be enough for Vertex AI Search to refine rankings and ensure better search experiences. A further feature that enriches the solution is the possibility of using the Reasoning and Actions framework to break down a complex query into multiple smaller queries and integrate the results to satisfy the most advanced needs. Finally, with Vector Search (formerly known as Vertex Matching engine), developers will have a tool capable of indexing data as vector embeddings and consequently finding the most relevant ones on a scale to execute search algorithms capable of managing very high throughputs (this is the case of an e-commerce site, for example), with the added advantage of reducing indexing times from hours to minutes.