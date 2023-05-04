Home » Google officially reveals the Pixel Fold – Engadget 中文版
Google officially reveals the Pixel Fold – Engadget 中文版

Google officially reveals the Pixel Fold – Engadget 中文版

After many rumors and leaks, Google has finally officially confirmed the existence of the Pixel Fold. In addition to opening the Google Store’s preview page, Google also generously showed the full picture of Pixel Fold on Twitter and YouTube with the title of “May The Fold Be With You” from Star Wars. Of course, the appearance of Pixel Fold In fact, it has already been leaked in all directions, so Google has not really disclosed too much additional information here.

In terms of appearance, the Pixel Fold is similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. They both have an external screen when closed, and a large internal screen when opened. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold that chose to use a narrow and long external screen, the Pixel Fold looks more like a “normal” phone when folded. There is a lens protrusion on the back of the Pixel Fold. Although the color matching is the same as the Pixel 7 series, it does not extend to the left and right ends, forming the highly recognizable “goggles” of the Pixel 6/7 series.

Rumors indicate that the Pixel Fold will use the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series, with an outer screen of 5.8 inches and an inner screen of 7.6 inches. Whether these specifications are correct, or the most important price and listing status, will have to wait until I/O on May 11 to be announced by Google.

