Google once again bought a large electronic billboard at the CES venue, calling for Apple to promote the development of RCS | T Kebang

Google is continuing their #GetTheMessage campaign in an attempt to convince Apple to adopt the RCS messaging protocol, this time taking advantage of CES with a large New Years-themed ad at Harmon Corner in Las Vegas. The digital advertising board is presented in the form of a short message.

After a brief greeting and reminder, the billboard scrolled down, played the RCS code, and concluded with an appeal to customers to “Help Apple #GetTheMessage,” Google’s hashtag for the campaign.

Google launched the “GetTheMessage” campaign back in August with a full site highlighting the benefits of RCS, including support for higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages and larger file sizes, as well as improved Encrypted, cross-platform emoji reactions and more reliable group chat across devices.

For more than a year, Google has been asking Apple to adopt RCS through its website, voice on Twitter, and advertising calls, but Apple has taken no action against Google’s efforts.

In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that RCS is not a priority. “I don’t hear from our users asking us to put a lot of effort into this,” Cook said.

All major mobile carriers and manufacturers support RCS, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, etc., while Apple remains the only stickler.

