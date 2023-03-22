After the first live demos, the first users can use the Google AI “Bard” – at least in Great Britain and the USA.

Google has access to its AI chatbot “BardOpen to a limited public. “It’s an early experiment that allows users to collaborate with generative AI,” Google executives Sissie Hsiao (vice president of product) and Eli Collins (vice president of research) wrote in Tuesday a blog post.The beta test is initially only available to users from the US and UK.

“We have in testing Bard already learned a lot, and the next important step for improvement is to get feedback from more people,” say the two managers.Bard” Google competes against ChatGPT from the Californian start-up OpenAI, which in turn is closely linked to the software company Microsoft through billions of investments. ChatGPT has caused a sensation since its release and has drawn public attention to the topic of artificial intelligence. Google is in the AI research has been in a leading position for years, but had not previously dared to open the systems to external access.

“Bard” similar to ChatGPT, is based on a large research language model (LLM). OpenAI works with GPT, currently in version 4. Google runs “Bard” is based on a slimmed down and optimized version of the language model LaMDA and is to be updated over time with newer, more powerful models. Interested parties can register immediately at the web address bardSign in to .google.com. However, users from Germany can only see the information that the system is not yet available in this country.

Bard gets better with user feedback

“Bard” is a direct interface to a large language model, Hsiao and Collins continue. “We see it as a complement to Google search.” “Bard” is designed so that you can easily enter the search to check the answers or explore sources on the Internet. By clicking on “Google it” you can see suggestions for search queries. The search will open in a new tab so that you can find relevant results and go deeper.

The two Google managers promised “Bard” continue to improve and add new features, including coding, more languages, and multi-modal experiences. “And one thing is for sure: we will learn with you as we work. With your feedback will Bard getting better and better.”

(APA/DPA)